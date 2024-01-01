Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BAM to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
170.657 kwd

1.000 BAM = 0.1707 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5340.7871.65718.9521.3683.1241.344
1 AUD0.65210.5131.08112.3580.88754.2010.876
1 GBP1.271.94812.10524.071.727105.5711.707
1 NZD0.6030.9250.475111.4370.8250.1610.811

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BAM0.17066 KWD
5 BAM0.85329 KWD
10 BAM1.70657 KWD
20 BAM3.41314 KWD
50 BAM8.53285 KWD
100 BAM17.06570 KWD
250 BAM42.66425 KWD
500 BAM85.32850 KWD
1000 BAM170.65700 KWD
2000 BAM341.31400 KWD
5000 BAM853.28500 KWD
10000 BAM1,706.57000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KWD5.85970 BAM
5 KWD29.29850 BAM
10 KWD58.59700 BAM
20 KWD117.19400 BAM
50 KWD292.98500 BAM
100 KWD585.97000 BAM
250 KWD1,464.92500 BAM
500 KWD2,929.85000 BAM
1000 KWD5,859.70000 BAM
2000 KWD11,719.40000 BAM
5000 KWD29,298.50000 BAM
10000 KWD58,597.00000 BAM