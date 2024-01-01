Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BAM to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
76,131.30 isk

1.000 BAM = 76.13 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Icelandic Króna
1 BAM76.13130 ISK
5 BAM380.65650 ISK
10 BAM761.31300 ISK
20 BAM1,522.62600 ISK
50 BAM3,806.56500 ISK
100 BAM7,613.13000 ISK
250 BAM19,032.82500 ISK
500 BAM38,065.65000 ISK
1000 BAM76,131.30000 ISK
2000 BAM152,262.60000 ISK
5000 BAM380,656.50000 ISK
10000 BAM761,313.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ISK0.01314 BAM
5 ISK0.06568 BAM
10 ISK0.13135 BAM
20 ISK0.26270 BAM
50 ISK0.65676 BAM
100 ISK1.31352 BAM
250 ISK3.28380 BAM
500 ISK6.56760 BAM
1000 ISK13.13520 BAM
2000 ISK26.27040 BAM
5000 ISK65.67600 BAM
10000 ISK131.35200 BAM