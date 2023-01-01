Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BAM to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
78140.60 isk

1.00000 BAM = 78.14060 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.541070.8063871.6693118.25431.370883.21171.349
1 AUD0.648910.5232641.0832211.84520.88951253.99610.875366
1 GBP1.24011.9110812.0701122.63721.69993103.1911.67289
1 NZD0.599050.9231780.483066110.93520.82117849.8480.808118

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Icelandic Króna
1 BAM78.14060 ISK
5 BAM390.70300 ISK
10 BAM781.40600 ISK
20 BAM1562.81200 ISK
50 BAM3907.03000 ISK
100 BAM7814.06000 ISK
250 BAM19535.15000 ISK
500 BAM39070.30000 ISK
1000 BAM78140.60000 ISK
2000 BAM156281.20000 ISK
5000 BAM390703.00000 ISK
10000 BAM781406.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ISK0.01280 BAM
5 ISK0.06399 BAM
10 ISK0.12797 BAM
20 ISK0.25595 BAM
50 ISK0.63987 BAM
100 ISK1.27974 BAM
250 ISK3.19935 BAM
500 ISK6.39870 BAM
1000 ISK12.79740 BAM
2000 ISK25.59480 BAM
5000 ISK63.98700 BAM
10000 ISK127.97400 BAM