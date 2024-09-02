Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Icelandic krónas is currently 78.177 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.279% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 78.285 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 77.959 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.262% increase in value.