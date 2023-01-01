1 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Icelandic krónas

Convert BAM to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 bam
76.76 isk

1.00000 BAM = 76.75630 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Icelandic Króna
1 BAM76.75630 ISK
5 BAM383.78150 ISK
10 BAM767.56300 ISK
20 BAM1535.12600 ISK
50 BAM3837.81500 ISK
100 BAM7675.63000 ISK
250 BAM19189.07500 ISK
500 BAM38378.15000 ISK
1000 BAM76756.30000 ISK
2000 BAM153512.60000 ISK
5000 BAM383781.50000 ISK
10000 BAM767563.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ISK0.01303 BAM
5 ISK0.06514 BAM
10 ISK0.13028 BAM
20 ISK0.26056 BAM
50 ISK0.65141 BAM
100 ISK1.30282 BAM
250 ISK3.25705 BAM
500 ISK6.51410 BAM
1000 ISK13.02820 BAM
2000 ISK26.05640 BAM
5000 ISK65.14100 BAM
10000 ISK130.28200 BAM