Azerbaijani manats to Aruban florins today

Convert AZN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
1,052.57 awg

1.000 AZN = 1.053 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.141.3440.9211.6561.360.7871.533
1 INR0.01210.0160.0110.020.0160.0090.018
1 SGD0.74461.87710.6851.2331.0120.5861.141
1 EUR1.08690.271.45911.7981.4760.8551.665

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Aruban Florin
1 AZN1.05257 AWG
5 AZN5.26285 AWG
10 AZN10.52570 AWG
20 AZN21.05140 AWG
50 AZN52.62850 AWG
100 AZN105.25700 AWG
250 AZN263.14250 AWG
500 AZN526.28500 AWG
1000 AZN1,052.57000 AWG
2000 AZN2,105.14000 AWG
5000 AZN5,262.85000 AWG
10000 AZN10,525.70000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AWG0.95006 AZN
5 AWG4.75028 AZN
10 AWG9.50056 AZN
20 AWG19.00112 AZN
50 AWG47.50280 AZN
100 AWG95.00560 AZN
250 AWG237.51400 AZN
500 AWG475.02800 AZN
1000 AWG950.05600 AZN
2000 AWG1,900.11200 AZN
5000 AWG4,750.28000 AZN
10000 AWG9,500.56000 AZN