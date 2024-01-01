Azerbaijani manats to Armenian drams today

Convert AZN to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
235,946 amd

1.000 AZN = 235.9 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.141.3440.9211.6561.360.7871.533
1 INR0.01210.0160.0110.020.0160.0090.018
1 SGD0.74461.87710.6851.2321.0120.5861.141
1 EUR1.08690.271.45911.7981.4760.8551.664

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 AZN235.94600 AMD
5 AZN1,179.73000 AMD
10 AZN2,359.46000 AMD
20 AZN4,718.92000 AMD
50 AZN11,797.30000 AMD
100 AZN23,594.60000 AMD
250 AZN58,986.50000 AMD
500 AZN117,973.00000 AMD
1000 AZN235,946.00000 AMD
2000 AZN471,892.00000 AMD
5000 AZN1,179,730.00000 AMD
10000 AZN2,359,460.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AMD0.00424 AZN
5 AMD0.02119 AZN
10 AMD0.04238 AZN
20 AMD0.08477 AZN
50 AMD0.21191 AZN
100 AMD0.42383 AZN
250 AMD1.05957 AZN
500 AMD2.11914 AZN
1000 AMD4.23827 AZN
2000 AMD8.47654 AZN
5000 AMD21.19135 AZN
10000 AMD42.38270 AZN