Azerbaijani manats to Armenian drams today

Convert AZN to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
237,012 amd

1.00000 AZN = 237.01200 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 AZN237.01200 AMD
5 AZN1185.06000 AMD
10 AZN2370.12000 AMD
20 AZN4740.24000 AMD
50 AZN11850.60000 AMD
100 AZN23701.20000 AMD
250 AZN59253.00000 AMD
500 AZN118506.00000 AMD
1000 AZN237012.00000 AMD
2000 AZN474024.00000 AMD
5000 AZN1185060.00000 AMD
10000 AZN2370120.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AMD0.00422 AZN
5 AMD0.02110 AZN
10 AMD0.04219 AZN
20 AMD0.08438 AZN
50 AMD0.21096 AZN
100 AMD0.42192 AZN
250 AMD1.05480 AZN
500 AMD2.10960 AZN
1000 AMD4.21920 AZN
2000 AMD8.43840 AZN
5000 AMD21.09600 AZN
10000 AMD42.19200 AZN