1,000 awg
337,517 xof

1.000 AWG = 337.5 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:29
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AWG337.51700 XOF
5 AWG1,687.58500 XOF
10 AWG3,375.17000 XOF
20 AWG6,750.34000 XOF
50 AWG16,875.85000 XOF
100 AWG33,751.70000 XOF
250 AWG84,379.25000 XOF
500 AWG168,758.50000 XOF
1000 AWG337,517.00000 XOF
2000 AWG675,034.00000 XOF
5000 AWG1,687,585.00000 XOF
10000 AWG3,375,170.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Aruban Florin
1 XOF0.00296 AWG
5 XOF0.01481 AWG
10 XOF0.02963 AWG
20 XOF0.05926 AWG
50 XOF0.14814 AWG
100 XOF0.29628 AWG
250 XOF0.74070 AWG
500 XOF1.48141 AWG
1000 XOF2.96281 AWG
2000 XOF5.92562 AWG
5000 XOF14.81405 AWG
10000 XOF29.62810 AWG