Aruban florins to Rwandan francs today

Convert AWG to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
718,525 rwf

1.000 AWG = 718.5 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2711.4761.6640.96718.269
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6211.7271.9471.13121.375
1 USD0.9210.787183.131.361.5330.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Aruban florins to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Rwandan Franc
1 AWG718.52500 RWF
5 AWG3,592.62500 RWF
10 AWG7,185.25000 RWF
20 AWG14,370.50000 RWF
50 AWG35,926.25000 RWF
100 AWG71,852.50000 RWF
250 AWG179,631.25000 RWF
500 AWG359,262.50000 RWF
1000 AWG718,525.00000 RWF
2000 AWG1,437,050.00000 RWF
5000 AWG3,592,625.00000 RWF
10000 AWG7,185,250.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Aruban Florin
1 RWF0.00139 AWG
5 RWF0.00696 AWG
10 RWF0.01392 AWG
20 RWF0.02783 AWG
50 RWF0.06959 AWG
100 RWF0.13917 AWG
250 RWF0.34794 AWG
500 RWF0.69587 AWG
1000 RWF1.39174 AWG
2000 RWF2.78348 AWG
5000 RWF6.95870 AWG
10000 RWF13.91740 AWG