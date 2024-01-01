Aruban florins to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert AWG to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
31,730.90 etb

1.000 AWG = 31.73 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.360.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9370.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ethiopian Birr
1 AWG31.73090 ETB
5 AWG158.65450 ETB
10 AWG317.30900 ETB
20 AWG634.61800 ETB
50 AWG1,586.54500 ETB
100 AWG3,173.09000 ETB
250 AWG7,932.72500 ETB
500 AWG15,865.45000 ETB
1000 AWG31,730.90000 ETB
2000 AWG63,461.80000 ETB
5000 AWG158,654.50000 ETB
10000 AWG317,309.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Aruban Florin
1 ETB0.03152 AWG
5 ETB0.15758 AWG
10 ETB0.31515 AWG
20 ETB0.63030 AWG
50 ETB1.57575 AWG
100 ETB3.15150 AWG
250 ETB7.87875 AWG
500 ETB15.75750 AWG
1000 ETB31.51500 AWG
2000 ETB63.03000 AWG
5000 ETB157.57500 AWG
10000 ETB315.15000 AWG