1,000 awg
99,341 djf

1.000 AWG = 99.34 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert Aruban florins to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Djiboutian Franc
1 AWG99.34080 DJF
5 AWG496.70400 DJF
10 AWG993.40800 DJF
20 AWG1,986.81600 DJF
50 AWG4,967.04000 DJF
100 AWG9,934.08000 DJF
250 AWG24,835.20000 DJF
500 AWG49,670.40000 DJF
1000 AWG99,340.80000 DJF
2000 AWG198,681.60000 DJF
5000 AWG496,704.00000 DJF
10000 AWG993,408.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Aruban Florin
1 DJF0.01007 AWG
5 DJF0.05033 AWG
10 DJF0.10066 AWG
20 DJF0.20133 AWG
50 DJF0.50332 AWG
100 DJF1.00664 AWG
250 DJF2.51660 AWG
500 DJF5.03320 AWG
1000 DJF10.06640 AWG
2000 DJF20.13280 AWG
5000 DJF50.33200 AWG
10000 DJF100.66400 AWG