Aruban florins to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AWG to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,022.04 cny

1.000 AWG = 4.022 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
Wise

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AWG4.02204 CNY
5 AWG20.11020 CNY
10 AWG40.22040 CNY
20 AWG80.44080 CNY
50 AWG201.10200 CNY
100 AWG402.20400 CNY
250 AWG1,005.51000 CNY
500 AWG2,011.02000 CNY
1000 AWG4,022.04000 CNY
2000 AWG8,044.08000 CNY
5000 AWG20,110.20000 CNY
10000 AWG40,220.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Aruban Florin
1 CNY0.24863 AWG
5 CNY1.24315 AWG
10 CNY2.48630 AWG
20 CNY4.97260 AWG
50 CNY12.43150 AWG
100 CNY24.86300 AWG
250 CNY62.15750 AWG
500 CNY124.31500 AWG
1000 CNY248.63000 AWG
2000 CNY497.26000 AWG
5000 CNY1,243.15000 AWG
10000 CNY2,486.30000 AWG