Aruban florins to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert AWG to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
1,006.51 bam

1.000 AWG = 1.007 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Wise

How to convert Aruban florins to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AWG1.00651 BAM
5 AWG5.03255 BAM
10 AWG10.06510 BAM
20 AWG20.13020 BAM
50 AWG50.32550 BAM
100 AWG100.65100 BAM
250 AWG251.62750 BAM
500 AWG503.25500 BAM
1000 AWG1,006.51000 BAM
2000 AWG2,013.02000 BAM
5000 AWG5,032.55000 BAM
10000 AWG10,065.10000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Aruban Florin
1 BAM0.99353 AWG
5 BAM4.96767 AWG
10 BAM9.93534 AWG
20 BAM19.87068 AWG
50 BAM49.67670 AWG
100 BAM99.35340 AWG
250 BAM248.38350 AWG
500 BAM496.76700 AWG
1000 BAM993.53400 AWG
2000 BAM1,987.06800 AWG
5000 BAM4,967.67000 AWG
10000 BAM9,935.34000 AWG