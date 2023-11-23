10 Australian dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert AUD to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 aud
5347.40 ngn

1.00000 AUD = 534.74000 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80022483.31450.917951.65563149.181.36871.3415
1 GBP1.249651104.1141.147052.06896186.4231.71041.67641
1 INR0.01200270.0096048610.01101770.0198721.790560.01642810.0161016
1 EUR1.08940.871890.762811.80364162.5151.491061.46143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 AUD534.74000 NGN
5 AUD2673.70000 NGN
10 AUD5347.40000 NGN
20 AUD10694.80000 NGN
50 AUD26737.00000 NGN
100 AUD53474.00000 NGN
250 AUD133685.00000 NGN
500 AUD267370.00000 NGN
1000 AUD534740.00000 NGN
2000 AUD1069480.00000 NGN
5000 AUD2673700.00000 NGN
10000 AUD5347400.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Australian Dollar
1 NGN0.00187 AUD
5 NGN0.00935 AUD
10 NGN0.01870 AUD
20 NGN0.03740 AUD
50 NGN0.09350 AUD
100 NGN0.18701 AUD
250 NGN0.46752 AUD
500 NGN0.93503 AUD
1000 NGN1.87007 AUD
2000 NGN3.74014 AUD
5000 NGN9.35035 AUD
10000 NGN18.70070 AUD