10 thousand Argentine pesos to Lesotho lotis

Convert ARS to LSL at the real exchange rate

10000 ars
522.26 lsl

1.00000 ARS = 0.05223 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
How to convert Argentine pesos to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 ARS0.05223 LSL
5 ARS0.26113 LSL
10 ARS0.52226 LSL
20 ARS1.04452 LSL
50 ARS2.61129 LSL
100 ARS5.22258 LSL
250 ARS13.05645 LSL
500 ARS26.11290 LSL
1000 ARS52.22580 LSL
2000 ARS104.45160 LSL
5000 ARS261.12900 LSL
10000 ARS522.25800 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Argentine Peso
1 LSL19.14760 ARS
5 LSL95.73800 ARS
10 LSL191.47600 ARS
20 LSL382.95200 ARS
50 LSL957.38000 ARS
100 LSL1914.76000 ARS
250 LSL4786.90000 ARS
500 LSL9573.80000 ARS
1000 LSL19147.60000 ARS
2000 LSL38295.20000 ARS
5000 LSL95738.00000 ARS
10000 LSL191476.00000 ARS