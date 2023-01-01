100 Argentine pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert ARS to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 ars
37.32 dzd

1.00000 ARS = 0.37323 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86341.09190.94031.477651.651650.954118.9535
1 GBP1.1582111.26375105.341.711621.913181.1050521.9546
1 USD0.91660.791296183.3551.35441.513890.874517.3726
1 INR0.01099620.009493080.011996910.01624860.0181620.01049130.208417

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 ARS0.37323 DZD
5 ARS1.86616 DZD
10 ARS3.73232 DZD
20 ARS7.46464 DZD
50 ARS18.66160 DZD
100 ARS37.32320 DZD
250 ARS93.30800 DZD
500 ARS186.61600 DZD
1000 ARS373.23200 DZD
2000 ARS746.46400 DZD
5000 ARS1866.16000 DZD
10000 ARS3732.32000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 DZD2.67930 ARS
5 DZD13.39650 ARS
10 DZD26.79300 ARS
20 DZD53.58600 ARS
50 DZD133.96500 ARS
100 DZD267.93000 ARS
250 DZD669.82500 ARS
500 DZD1339.65000 ARS
1000 DZD2679.30000 ARS
2000 DZD5358.60000 ARS
5000 DZD13396.50000 ARS
10000 DZD26793.00000 ARS