5000 Argentine pesos to Australian dollars

Convert ARS to AUD at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
20.97 aud

1.00000 ARS = 0.00419 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.512291.353950.9166518.81951.3376518.81960.791014
1 AUD0.6612510.8952990.60615112.44440.88452112.44450.523058
1 CAD0.738581.1169410.67703713.89970.98796113.89980.584227
1 EUR1.09091.649751.47702120.53021.4592420.53030.86285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Australian Dollar
1 ARS0.00419 AUD
5 ARS0.02097 AUD
10 ARS0.04194 AUD
20 ARS0.08388 AUD
50 ARS0.20971 AUD
100 ARS0.41941 AUD
250 ARS1.04852 AUD
500 ARS2.09705 AUD
1000 ARS4.19410 AUD
2000 ARS8.38820 AUD
5000 ARS20.97050 AUD
10000 ARS41.94100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 AUD238.43000 ARS
5 AUD1192.15000 ARS
10 AUD2384.30000 ARS
20 AUD4768.60000 ARS
50 AUD11921.50000 ARS
100 AUD23843.00000 ARS
250 AUD59607.50000 ARS
500 AUD119215.00000 ARS
1000 AUD238430.00000 ARS
2000 AUD476860.00000 ARS
5000 AUD1192150.00000 ARS
10000 AUD2384300.00000 ARS