1,000 ars
470.29 amd

1.000 ARS = 0.4703 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 ARS0.47029 AMD
5 ARS2.35146 AMD
10 ARS4.70291 AMD
20 ARS9.40582 AMD
50 ARS23.51455 AMD
100 ARS47.02910 AMD
250 ARS117.57275 AMD
500 ARS235.14550 AMD
1000 ARS470.29100 AMD
2000 ARS940.58200 AMD
5000 ARS2,351.45500 AMD
10000 ARS4,702.91000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Argentine Peso
1 AMD2.12634 ARS
5 AMD10.63170 ARS
10 AMD21.26340 ARS
20 AMD42.52680 ARS
50 AMD106.31700 ARS
100 AMD212.63400 ARS
250 AMD531.58500 ARS
500 AMD1,063.17000 ARS
1000 AMD2,126.34000 ARS
2000 AMD4,252.68000 ARS
5000 AMD10,631.70000 ARS
10000 AMD21,263.40000 ARS