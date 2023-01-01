5000 Angolan kwanzas to Saudi riyals

Convert AOA to SAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
22.23 sar

1.00000 AOA = 0.00445 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saudi Riyal
1 AOA0.00445 SAR
5 AOA0.02223 SAR
10 AOA0.04446 SAR
20 AOA0.08892 SAR
50 AOA0.22231 SAR
100 AOA0.44461 SAR
250 AOA1.11153 SAR
500 AOA2.22307 SAR
1000 AOA4.44613 SAR
2000 AOA8.89226 SAR
5000 AOA22.23065 SAR
10000 AOA44.46130 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Angolan Kwanza
1 SAR224.91500 AOA
5 SAR1124.57500 AOA
10 SAR2249.15000 AOA
20 SAR4498.30000 AOA
50 SAR11245.75000 AOA
100 SAR22491.50000 AOA
250 SAR56228.75000 AOA
500 SAR112457.50000 AOA
1000 SAR224915.00000 AOA
2000 SAR449830.00000 AOA
5000 SAR1124575.00000 AOA
10000 SAR2249150.00000 AOA