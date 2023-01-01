20 Angolan kwanzas to Australian dollars

Convert AOA to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.04 aud

1.00000 AOA = 0.00179 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.917251.35461.513891.3376518.842783.3150.791296
1 EUR1.090211.476781.650441.4583120.542390.830.8627
1 CAD0.7382250.67714711.117590.98748713.910261.50520.584155
1 AUD0.660550.6058980.89478110.88358512.446555.03370.52269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Australian Dollar
1 AOA0.00179 AUD
5 AOA0.00897 AUD
10 AOA0.01794 AUD
20 AOA0.03588 AUD
50 AOA0.08969 AUD
100 AOA0.17939 AUD
250 AOA0.44847 AUD
500 AOA0.89693 AUD
1000 AOA1.79386 AUD
2000 AOA3.58772 AUD
5000 AOA8.96930 AUD
10000 AOA17.93860 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 AUD557.45700 AOA
5 AUD2787.28500 AOA
10 AUD5574.57000 AOA
20 AUD11149.14000 AOA
50 AUD27872.85000 AOA
100 AUD55745.70000 AOA
250 AUD139364.25000 AOA
500 AUD278728.50000 AOA
1000 AUD557457.00000 AOA
2000 AUD1114914.00000 AOA
5000 AUD2787285.00000 AOA
10000 AUD5574570.00000 AOA