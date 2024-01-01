Armenian drams to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert AMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
1,506 xof

1.000 AMD = 1.506 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3011.4761.6640.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6581.7271.9471.13121.355
1 USD0.920.786183.0811.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AMD1.50566 XOF
5 AMD7.52830 XOF
10 AMD15.05660 XOF
20 AMD30.11320 XOF
50 AMD75.28300 XOF
100 AMD150.56600 XOF
250 AMD376.41500 XOF
500 AMD752.83000 XOF
1000 AMD1,505.66000 XOF
2000 AMD3,011.32000 XOF
5000 AMD7,528.30000 XOF
10000 AMD15,056.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Armenian Dram
1 XOF0.66416 AMD
5 XOF3.32080 AMD
10 XOF6.64159 AMD
20 XOF13.28318 AMD
50 XOF33.20795 AMD
100 XOF66.41590 AMD
250 XOF166.03975 AMD
500 XOF332.07950 AMD
1000 XOF664.15900 AMD
2000 XOF1,328.31800 AMD
5000 XOF3,320.79500 AMD
10000 XOF6,641.59000 AMD