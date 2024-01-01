Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings today

Convert AMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
9,678 ugx

1.000 AMD = 9.678 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
How to convert Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9.67849 UGX
5 AMD48.39245 UGX
10 AMD96.78490 UGX
20 AMD193.56980 UGX
50 AMD483.92450 UGX
100 AMD967.84900 UGX
250 AMD2,419.62250 UGX
500 AMD4,839.24500 UGX
1000 AMD9,678.49000 UGX
2000 AMD19,356.98000 UGX
5000 AMD48,392.45000 UGX
10000 AMD96,784.90000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0.10332 AMD
5 UGX0.51661 AMD
10 UGX1.03322 AMD
20 UGX2.06644 AMD
50 UGX5.16610 AMD
100 UGX10.33220 AMD
250 UGX25.83050 AMD
500 UGX51.66100 AMD
1000 UGX103.32200 AMD
2000 UGX206.64400 AMD
5000 UGX516.61000 AMD
10000 UGX1,033.22000 AMD