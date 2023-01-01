Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings today

Convert AMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
9382 ugx

1.00000 AMD = 9.38157 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.084990.29581.486481.670360.964718.7477
1 GBP1.1431211.24015103.2171.699191.909391.1027721.4305
1 USD0.921750.806354183.22961.370151.539650.8891517.2806
1 INR0.01107470.009688310.01201510.01646230.01849880.01068310.207626

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9.38157 UGX
5 AMD46.90785 UGX
10 AMD93.81570 UGX
20 AMD187.63140 UGX
50 AMD469.07850 UGX
100 AMD938.15700 UGX
250 AMD2345.39250 UGX
500 AMD4690.78500 UGX
1000 AMD9381.57000 UGX
2000 AMD18763.14000 UGX
5000 AMD46907.85000 UGX
10000 AMD93815.70000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0.10659 AMD
5 UGX0.53296 AMD
10 UGX1.06592 AMD
20 UGX2.13184 AMD
50 UGX5.32960 AMD
100 UGX10.65920 AMD
250 UGX26.64800 AMD
500 UGX53.29600 AMD
1000 UGX106.59200 AMD
2000 UGX213.18400 AMD
5000 UGX532.96000 AMD
10000 UGX1065.92000 AMD