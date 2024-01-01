500 Ugandan shillings to Armenian drams

Convert UGX to AMD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ֏0.1056 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
UGX to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AMD
1 UGX to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10580.1058
Low0.10470.1039
Average0.10540.1046
Change0.86%1.54%
1 UGX to AMD stats

The performance of UGX to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1058 and a 30 day low of 0.1047. This means the 30 day average was 0.1054. The change for UGX to AMD was 0.86.

The performance of UGX to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1058 and a 90 day low of 0.1039. This means the 90 day average was 0.1046. The change for UGX to AMD was 1.54.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0.10559 AMD
5 UGX0.52794 AMD
10 UGX1.05588 AMD
20 UGX2.11176 AMD
50 UGX5.27940 AMD
100 UGX10.55880 AMD
250 UGX26.39700 AMD
500 UGX52.79400 AMD
1000 UGX105.58800 AMD
2000 UGX211.17600 AMD
5000 UGX527.94000 AMD
10000 UGX1,055.88000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9.47073 UGX
5 AMD47.35365 UGX
10 AMD94.70730 UGX
20 AMD189.41460 UGX
50 AMD473.53650 UGX
100 AMD947.07300 UGX
250 AMD2,367.68250 UGX
500 AMD4,735.36500 UGX
1000 AMD9,470.73000 UGX
2000 AMD18,941.46000 UGX
5000 AMD47,353.65000 UGX
10000 AMD94,707.30000 UGX