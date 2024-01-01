2,000 Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings

Convert AMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
19,154 ugx

֏1.000 AMD = Ush9.577 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
AMD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UGX
1 AMD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.62369.8305
Low9.55939.5037
Average9.59529.6011
Change-0.06%-2.58%
1 AMD to UGX stats

The performance of AMD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.6236 and a 30 day low of 9.5593. This means the 30 day average was 9.5952. The change for AMD to UGX was -0.06.

The performance of AMD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.8305 and a 90 day low of 9.5037. This means the 90 day average was 9.6011. The change for AMD to UGX was -2.58.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9.57683 UGX
5 AMD47.88415 UGX
10 AMD95.76830 UGX
20 AMD191.53660 UGX
50 AMD478.84150 UGX
100 AMD957.68300 UGX
250 AMD2,394.20750 UGX
500 AMD4,788.41500 UGX
1000 AMD9,576.83000 UGX
2000 AMD19,153.66000 UGX
5000 AMD47,884.15000 UGX
10000 AMD95,768.30000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0.10442 AMD
5 UGX0.52210 AMD
10 UGX1.04419 AMD
20 UGX2.08838 AMD
50 UGX5.22095 AMD
100 UGX10.44190 AMD
250 UGX26.10475 AMD
500 UGX52.20950 AMD
1000 UGX104.41900 AMD
2000 UGX208.83800 AMD
5000 UGX522.09500 AMD
10000 UGX1,044.19000 AMD