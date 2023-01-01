50 Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings

Convert AMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 amd
474 ugx

1.00000 AMD = 9.48095 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.090890.88761.4771.646860.953518.9481
1 GBP1.1598211.2652105.4191.713141.910171.1058921.9775
1 USD0.916750.790389183.3221.354051.509780.8741517.3708
1 INR0.01100260.009485960.012001610.01625080.01811980.01049120.208478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ugandan Shilling
1 AMD9.48095 UGX
5 AMD47.40475 UGX
10 AMD94.80950 UGX
20 AMD189.61900 UGX
50 AMD474.04750 UGX
100 AMD948.09500 UGX
250 AMD2370.23750 UGX
500 AMD4740.47500 UGX
1000 AMD9480.95000 UGX
2000 AMD18961.90000 UGX
5000 AMD47404.75000 UGX
10000 AMD94809.50000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 UGX0.10547 AMD
5 UGX0.52738 AMD
10 UGX1.05475 AMD
20 UGX2.10950 AMD
50 UGX5.27375 AMD
100 UGX10.54750 AMD
250 UGX26.36875 AMD
500 UGX52.73750 AMD
1000 UGX105.47500 AMD
2000 UGX210.95000 AMD
5000 UGX527.37500 AMD
10000 UGX1054.75000 AMD