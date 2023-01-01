10 Armenian drams to Rwandan francs

Convert AMD to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 amd
31 rwf

1.00000 AMD = 3.08693 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.090990.89921.477081.647010.9534518.9499
1 GBP1.1598211.26535105.4351.713281.910391.1058321.9803
1 USD0.916650.790295183.3251.3541.509780.87417.3709
1 INR0.01100120.009484490.012001210.01624960.01811910.0104890.208472

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Rwandan Franc
1 AMD3.08693 RWF
5 AMD15.43465 RWF
10 AMD30.86930 RWF
20 AMD61.73860 RWF
50 AMD154.34650 RWF
100 AMD308.69300 RWF
250 AMD771.73250 RWF
500 AMD1543.46500 RWF
1000 AMD3086.93000 RWF
2000 AMD6173.86000 RWF
5000 AMD15434.65000 RWF
10000 AMD30869.30000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Armenian Dram
1 RWF0.32395 AMD
5 RWF1.61973 AMD
10 RWF3.23946 AMD
20 RWF6.47892 AMD
50 RWF16.19730 AMD
100 RWF32.39460 AMD
250 RWF80.98650 AMD
500 RWF161.97300 AMD
1000 RWF323.94600 AMD
2000 RWF647.89200 AMD
5000 RWF1619.73000 AMD
10000 RWF3239.46000 AMD