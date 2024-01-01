Armenian drams to Dominican pesos today

Convert AMD to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
147.29 dop

1.000 AMD = 0.1473 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3041.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7141.7281.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0731.3581.530.88916.783
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Dominican Peso
1 AMD0.14729 DOP
5 AMD0.73644 DOP
10 AMD1.47287 DOP
20 AMD2.94574 DOP
50 AMD7.36435 DOP
100 AMD14.72870 DOP
250 AMD36.82175 DOP
500 AMD73.64350 DOP
1000 AMD147.28700 DOP
2000 AMD294.57400 DOP
5000 AMD736.43500 DOP
10000 AMD1,472.87000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Armenian Dram
1 DOP6.78948 AMD
5 DOP33.94740 AMD
10 DOP67.89480 AMD
20 DOP135.78960 AMD
50 DOP339.47400 AMD
100 DOP678.94800 AMD
250 DOP1,697.37000 AMD
500 DOP3,394.74000 AMD
1000 DOP6,789.48000 AMD
2000 DOP13,578.96000 AMD
5000 DOP33,947.40000 AMD
10000 DOP67,894.80000 AMD