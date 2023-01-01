5000 Dominican pesos to Armenian drams

Convert DOP to AMD at the real exchange rate

5000 dop
35370.35 amd

1.00000 DOP = 7.07407 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.0918590.99861.493871.663140.963618.7656
1 GBP1.1493611.25495104.5921.717021.911581.1075221.5688
1 USD0.915850.796844183.34351.36821.523230.8825517.187
1 INR0.01098920.009560970.011998510.01641640.01827650.01058930.206219

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Armenian Dram
1 DOP7.07407 AMD
5 DOP35.37035 AMD
10 DOP70.74070 AMD
20 DOP141.48140 AMD
50 DOP353.70350 AMD
100 DOP707.40700 AMD
250 DOP1768.51750 AMD
500 DOP3537.03500 AMD
1000 DOP7074.07000 AMD
2000 DOP14148.14000 AMD
5000 DOP35370.35000 AMD
10000 DOP70740.70000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Dominican Peso
1 AMD0.14136 DOP
5 AMD0.70680 DOP
10 AMD1.41361 DOP
20 AMD2.82722 DOP
50 AMD7.06805 DOP
100 AMD14.13610 DOP
250 AMD35.34025 DOP
500 AMD70.68050 DOP
1000 AMD141.36100 DOP
2000 AMD282.72200 DOP
5000 AMD706.80500 DOP
10000 AMD1413.61000 DOP