1.00000 AMD = 0.14144 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Dominican Peso
1 AMD0.14144 DOP
5 AMD0.70719 DOP
10 AMD1.41437 DOP
20 AMD2.82874 DOP
50 AMD7.07185 DOP
100 AMD14.14370 DOP
250 AMD35.35925 DOP
500 AMD70.71850 DOP
1000 AMD141.43700 DOP
2000 AMD282.87400 DOP
5000 AMD707.18500 DOP
10000 AMD1414.37000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Armenian Dram
1 DOP7.07027 AMD
5 DOP35.35135 AMD
10 DOP70.70270 AMD
20 DOP141.40540 AMD
50 DOP353.51350 AMD
100 DOP707.02700 AMD
250 DOP1767.56750 AMD
500 DOP3535.13500 AMD
1000 DOP7070.27000 AMD
2000 DOP14140.54000 AMD
5000 DOP35351.35000 AMD
10000 DOP70702.70000 AMD