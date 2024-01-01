United Arab Emirates dirhams to Rwandan francs today

Convert AED to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
350,219 rwf

1.000 AED = 350.2 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3221.4761.6650.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7131.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.1041.3581.5320.88916.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Rwandan Franc
1 AED350.21900 RWF
5 AED1,751.09500 RWF
10 AED3,502.19000 RWF
20 AED7,004.38000 RWF
50 AED17,510.95000 RWF
100 AED35,021.90000 RWF
250 AED87,554.75000 RWF
500 AED175,109.50000 RWF
1000 AED350,219.00000 RWF
2000 AED700,438.00000 RWF
5000 AED1,751,095.00000 RWF
10000 AED3,502,190.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RWF0.00286 AED
5 RWF0.01428 AED
10 RWF0.02855 AED
20 RWF0.05711 AED
50 RWF0.14277 AED
100 RWF0.28554 AED
250 RWF0.71384 AED
500 RWF1.42768 AED
1000 RWF2.85536 AED
2000 RWF5.71072 AED
5000 RWF14.27680 AED
10000 RWF28.55360 AED