1,000 aed
2,899.82 nok

1.000 AED = 2.900 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
Loading

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 AED2.89982 NOK
5 AED14.49910 NOK
10 AED28.99820 NOK
20 AED57.99640 NOK
50 AED144.99100 NOK
100 AED289.98200 NOK
250 AED724.95500 NOK
500 AED1,449.91000 NOK
1000 AED2,899.82000 NOK
2000 AED5,799.64000 NOK
5000 AED14,499.10000 NOK
10000 AED28,998.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NOK0.34485 AED
5 NOK1.72425 AED
10 NOK3.44849 AED
20 NOK6.89698 AED
50 NOK17.24245 AED
100 NOK34.48490 AED
250 NOK86.21225 AED
500 NOK172.42450 AED
1000 NOK344.84900 AED
2000 NOK689.69800 AED
5000 NOK1,724.24500 AED
10000 NOK3,448.49000 AED