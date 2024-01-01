United Arab Emirates dirhams to Fijian dollars today

Convert AED to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
618.51 fjd

1.000 AED = 0.6185 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.093278.60.920.78656.1471.35816.801
1 INR0.01213.3530.0110.0090.6760.0160.202
1 PKR0.0040.29810.0030.0030.2020.0050.06
1 EUR1.08790.289302.72710.85461.0091.47618.256

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Fijian Dollar
1 AED0.61851 FJD
5 AED3.09254 FJD
10 AED6.18507 FJD
20 AED12.37014 FJD
50 AED30.92535 FJD
100 AED61.85070 FJD
250 AED154.62675 FJD
500 AED309.25350 FJD
1000 AED618.50700 FJD
2000 AED1,237.01400 FJD
5000 AED3,092.53500 FJD
10000 AED6,185.07000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 FJD1.61680 AED
5 FJD8.08400 AED
10 FJD16.16800 AED
20 FJD32.33600 AED
50 FJD80.84000 AED
100 FJD161.68000 AED
250 FJD404.20000 AED
500 FJD808.40000 AED
1000 FJD1,616.80000 AED
2000 FJD3,233.60000 AED
5000 FJD8,084.00000 AED
10000 FJD16,168.00000 AED