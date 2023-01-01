United Arab Emirates dirhams to Fijian dollars today

Convert AED to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
619.98 fjd

1.00000 AED = 0.61998 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2305287.250.921150.80593255.6841.3690517.262
1 INR0.012014813.451260.01106750.009683130.6690340.01644890.2074
1 PKR0.003481290.28974910.003206790.002805680.1938520.004766060.060094
1 EUR1.085690.355311.83910.8748560.45061.4862418.7396

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Fijian Dollar
1 AED0.61998 FJD
5 AED3.09990 FJD
10 AED6.19980 FJD
20 AED12.39960 FJD
50 AED30.99900 FJD
100 AED61.99800 FJD
250 AED154.99500 FJD
500 AED309.99000 FJD
1000 AED619.98000 FJD
2000 AED1239.96000 FJD
5000 AED3099.90000 FJD
10000 AED6199.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 FJD1.61295 AED
5 FJD8.06475 AED
10 FJD16.12950 AED
20 FJD32.25900 AED
50 FJD80.64750 AED
100 FJD161.29500 AED
250 FJD403.23750 AED
500 FJD806.47500 AED
1000 FJD1612.95000 AED
2000 FJD3225.90000 AED
5000 FJD8064.75000 AED
10000 FJD16129.50000 AED