1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Fijian dollars

Convert AED to FJD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
607.80 fjd

1.00000 AED = 0.60780 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.918350.79229955.4951.3574517.4074
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01101370.009501920.6655430.01627970.208764
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003222310.002780.1947190.004762980.0610786
1 EUR1.088990.7957310.33710.862760.42851.4781318.9549

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Fijian Dollar
1 AED0.60780 FJD
5 AED3.03899 FJD
10 AED6.07799 FJD
20 AED12.15598 FJD
50 AED30.38995 FJD
100 AED60.77990 FJD
250 AED151.94975 FJD
500 AED303.89950 FJD
1000 AED607.79900 FJD
2000 AED1215.59800 FJD
5000 AED3038.99500 FJD
10000 AED6077.99000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 FJD1.64528 AED
5 FJD8.22640 AED
10 FJD16.45280 AED
20 FJD32.90560 AED
50 FJD82.26400 AED
100 FJD164.52800 AED
250 FJD411.32000 AED
500 FJD822.64000 AED
1000 FJD1645.28000 AED
2000 FJD3290.56000 AED
5000 FJD8226.40000 AED
10000 FJD16452.80000 AED