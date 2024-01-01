1 Zambian kwacha to Bulgarian levs

Convert ZMW to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 zmw
0.07 bgn

1.00000 ZMW = 0.06888 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8596451.095491.06031.463731.632980.92861518.4492
1 GBP1.1632711.27425105.9281.702721.89961.0802321.4614
1 USD0.91290.784775183.12971.336251.490760.8477516.8424
1 INR0.01098170.009440370.012029410.01607430.01793290.01019790.202604

Conversion rates ZMW / Bulgarian Lev
1 ZMW0.06888 BGN
5 ZMW0.34442 BGN
10 ZMW0.68883 BGN
20 ZMW1.37766 BGN
50 ZMW3.44416 BGN
100 ZMW6.88831 BGN
250 ZMW17.22077 BGN
500 ZMW34.44155 BGN
1000 ZMW68.88310 BGN
2000 ZMW137.76620 BGN
5000 ZMW344.41550 BGN
10000 ZMW688.83100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / ZMW
1 BGN14.51730 ZMW
5 BGN72.58650 ZMW
10 BGN145.17300 ZMW
20 BGN290.34600 ZMW
50 BGN725.86500 ZMW
100 BGN1451.73000 ZMW
250 BGN3629.32500 ZMW
500 BGN7258.65000 ZMW
1000 BGN14517.30000 ZMW
2000 BGN29034.60000 ZMW
5000 BGN72586.50000 ZMW
10000 BGN145173.00000 ZMW