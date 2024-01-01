10 thousand Samoan talas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert WST to SHP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = £0.2838 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
WST to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 WST to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28510.2867
Low0.27680.2768
Average0.28210.2819
Change2.09%-0.36%
1 WST to SHP stats

The performance of WST to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2851 and a 30 day low of 0.2768. This means the 30 day average was 0.2821. The change for WST to SHP was 2.09.

The performance of WST to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2867 and a 90 day low of 0.2768. This means the 90 day average was 0.2819. The change for WST to SHP was -0.36.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Saint Helena Pound
1 WST0.28381 SHP
5 WST1.41903 SHP
10 WST2.83805 SHP
20 WST5.67610 SHP
50 WST14.19025 SHP
100 WST28.38050 SHP
250 WST70.95125 SHP
500 WST141.90250 SHP
1000 WST283.80500 SHP
2000 WST567.61000 SHP
5000 WST1,419.02500 SHP
10000 WST2,838.05000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Samoan Tala
1 SHP3.52354 WST
5 SHP17.61770 WST
10 SHP35.23540 WST
20 SHP70.47080 WST
50 SHP176.17700 WST
100 SHP352.35400 WST
250 SHP880.88500 WST
500 SHP1,761.77000 WST
1000 SHP3,523.54000 WST
2000 SHP7,047.08000 WST
5000 SHP17,617.70000 WST
10000 SHP35,235.40000 WST