Samoan tala to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.284 today, reflecting a 1.447% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.285 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.279 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.363% increase in value.