10 Samoan talas to Swedish kronor

Convert WST to SEK at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = kr3.895 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 WST to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.90923.9658
Low3.73623.7322
Average3.84063.8188
Change3.32%-1.80%
View full history

1 WST to SEK stats

The performance of WST to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9092 and a 30 day low of 3.7362. This means the 30 day average was 3.8406. The change for WST to SEK was 3.32.

The performance of WST to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9658 and a 90 day low of 3.7322. This means the 90 day average was 3.8188. The change for WST to SEK was -1.80.

Track market ratesView WST to SEK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6681.3850.7784.0791.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1251.4990.83491.0111.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7160.9180.51155.7570.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7590.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swedish Krona
1 WST3.89522 SEK
5 WST19.47610 SEK
10 WST38.95220 SEK
20 WST77.90440 SEK
50 WST194.76100 SEK
100 WST389.52200 SEK
250 WST973.80500 SEK
500 WST1,947.61000 SEK
1000 WST3,895.22000 SEK
2000 WST7,790.44000 SEK
5000 WST19,476.10000 SEK
10000 WST38,952.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Samoan Tala
1 SEK0.25673 WST
5 SEK1.28362 WST
10 SEK2.56725 WST
20 SEK5.13450 WST
50 SEK12.83625 WST
100 SEK25.67250 WST
250 SEK64.18125 WST
500 SEK128.36250 WST
1000 SEK256.72500 WST
2000 SEK513.45000 WST
5000 SEK1,283.62500 WST
10000 SEK2,567.25000 WST