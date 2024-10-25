Samoan tala to Swedish kronor Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Samoan tala to Swedish kronor history summary. This is the Samoan tala (WST) to Swedish kronor (SEK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of WST and SEK historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.
1 WST = 3.89522 SEK
Samoan tala to Swedish kronor exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Swedish kronor is currently 3.895 today, reflecting a 1.637% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.340% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 3.910 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 3.826 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.258% decrease in value.
