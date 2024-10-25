Samoan tala to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Swedish kronor is currently 3.895 today, reflecting a 1.637% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.340% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 3.910 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 3.826 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.258% decrease in value.