Samoan talas to Nepalese rupees today

Convert WST to NPR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₨49.56 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
WST to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NPR
1 WST to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.115550.1155
Low49.212748.3945
Average49.752549.4395
Change0.11%0.94%
1 WST to NPR stats

The performance of WST to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.1155 and a 30 day low of 49.2127. This means the 30 day average was 49.7525. The change for WST to NPR was 0.11.

The performance of WST to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.1155 and a 90 day low of 48.3945. This means the 90 day average was 49.4395. The change for WST to NPR was 0.94.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Nepalese Rupee
1 WST49.56130 NPR
5 WST247.80650 NPR
10 WST495.61300 NPR
20 WST991.22600 NPR
50 WST2,478.06500 NPR
100 WST4,956.13000 NPR
250 WST12,390.32500 NPR
500 WST24,780.65000 NPR
1000 WST49,561.30000 NPR
2000 WST99,122.60000 NPR
5000 WST247,806.50000 NPR
10000 WST495,613.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 NPR0.02018 WST
5 NPR0.10089 WST
10 NPR0.20177 WST
20 NPR0.40354 WST
50 NPR1.00885 WST
100 NPR2.01770 WST
250 NPR5.04425 WST
500 NPR10.08850 WST
1000 NPR20.17700 WST
2000 NPR40.35400 WST
5000 NPR100.88500 WST
10000 NPR201.77000 WST