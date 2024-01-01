500 Samoan talas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert WST to ILS at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₪1.395 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
WST to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 WST to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.42201.4220
Low1.35781.3354
Average1.39261.3767
Change0.67%3.95%
1 WST to ILS stats

The performance of WST to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4220 and a 30 day low of 1.3578. This means the 30 day average was 1.3926. The change for WST to ILS was 0.67.

The performance of WST to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4220 and a 90 day low of 1.3354. This means the 90 day average was 1.3767. The change for WST to ILS was 3.95.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Israeli New Sheqel
1 WST1.39473 ILS
5 WST6.97365 ILS
10 WST13.94730 ILS
20 WST27.89460 ILS
50 WST69.73650 ILS
100 WST139.47300 ILS
250 WST348.68250 ILS
500 WST697.36500 ILS
1000 WST1,394.73000 ILS
2000 WST2,789.46000 ILS
5000 WST6,973.65000 ILS
10000 WST13,947.30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Samoan Tala
1 ILS0.71698 WST
5 ILS3.58492 WST
10 ILS7.16984 WST
20 ILS14.33968 WST
50 ILS35.84920 WST
100 ILS71.69840 WST
250 ILS179.24600 WST
500 ILS358.49200 WST
1000 ILS716.98400 WST
2000 ILS1,433.96800 WST
5000 ILS3,584.92000 WST
10000 ILS7,169.84000 WST