Samoan tala to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Israeli new sheqels is currently 1.395 today, reflecting a 1.541% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.867% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 1.402 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 1.355 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.304% increase in value.