50 Uruguayan pesos to Turkish liras

Convert UYU to TRY at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = TL0.8244 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
UYU to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 UYU to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82920.8481
Low0.81000.8083
Average0.82250.8294
Change1.77%0.73%
1 UYU to TRY stats

The performance of UYU to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8292 and a 30 day low of 0.8100. This means the 30 day average was 0.8225. The change for UYU to TRY was 1.77.

The performance of UYU to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8481 and a 90 day low of 0.8083. This means the 90 day average was 0.8294. The change for UYU to TRY was 0.73.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0521.51.6310.93721.465
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1111.7971.9551.12325.723
1 USD0.9240.771184.0941.3851.5060.86619.825
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Turkish Lira
1 UYU0.82437 TRY
5 UYU4.12183 TRY
10 UYU8.24365 TRY
20 UYU16.48730 TRY
50 UYU41.21825 TRY
100 UYU82.43650 TRY
250 UYU206.09125 TRY
500 UYU412.18250 TRY
1000 UYU824.36500 TRY
2000 UYU1,648.73000 TRY
5000 UYU4,121.82500 TRY
10000 UYU8,243.65000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uruguayan Peso
1 TRY1.21305 UYU
5 TRY6.06525 UYU
10 TRY12.13050 UYU
20 TRY24.26100 UYU
50 TRY60.65250 UYU
100 TRY121.30500 UYU
250 TRY303.26250 UYU
500 TRY606.52500 UYU
1000 TRY1,213.05000 UYU
2000 TRY2,426.10000 UYU
5000 TRY6,065.25000 UYU
10000 TRY12,130.50000 UYU