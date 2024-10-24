Uruguayan peso to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Turkish liras is currently 0.824 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.296% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.828 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.816 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.619% increase in value.