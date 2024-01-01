2,000 Uruguayan pesos to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert UYU to KWD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ك0.007362 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
UYU to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 UYU to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00740.0076
Low0.00720.0072
Average0.00740.0075
Change1.62%-3.09%
1 UYU to KWD stats

The performance of UYU to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0074 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0074. The change for UYU to KWD was 1.62.

The performance of UYU to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0076 and a 90 day low of 0.0072. This means the 90 day average was 0.0075. The change for UYU to KWD was -3.09.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UYU0.00736 KWD
5 UYU0.03681 KWD
10 UYU0.07362 KWD
20 UYU0.14724 KWD
50 UYU0.36810 KWD
100 UYU0.73619 KWD
250 UYU1.84048 KWD
500 UYU3.68095 KWD
1000 UYU7.36190 KWD
2000 UYU14.72380 KWD
5000 UYU36.80950 KWD
10000 UYU73.61900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 KWD135.83500 UYU
5 KWD679.17500 UYU
10 KWD1,358.35000 UYU
20 KWD2,716.70000 UYU
50 KWD6,791.75000 UYU
100 KWD13,583.50000 UYU
250 KWD33,958.75000 UYU
500 KWD67,917.50000 UYU
1000 KWD135,835.00000 UYU
2000 KWD271,670.00000 UYU
5000 KWD679,175.00000 UYU
10000 KWD1,358,350.00000 UYU