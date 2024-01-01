50 Kuwaiti dinars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert KWD to UYU at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = $U135.7 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33
KWD to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 KWD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.4970138.4970
Low134.8860131.3380
Average136.0623133.7468
Change-2.01%3.11%
1 KWD to UYU stats

The performance of KWD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.4970 and a 30 day low of 134.8860. This means the 30 day average was 136.0623. The change for KWD to UYU was -2.01.

The performance of KWD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.4970 and a 90 day low of 131.3380. This means the 90 day average was 133.7468. The change for KWD to UYU was 3.11.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 KWD135.72000 UYU
5 KWD678.60000 UYU
10 KWD1,357.20000 UYU
20 KWD2,714.40000 UYU
50 KWD6,786.00000 UYU
100 KWD13,572.00000 UYU
250 KWD33,930.00000 UYU
500 KWD67,860.00000 UYU
1000 KWD135,720.00000 UYU
2000 KWD271,440.00000 UYU
5000 KWD678,600.00000 UYU
10000 KWD1,357,200.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UYU0.00737 KWD
5 UYU0.03684 KWD
10 UYU0.07368 KWD
20 UYU0.14736 KWD
50 UYU0.36841 KWD
100 UYU0.73681 KWD
250 UYU1.84203 KWD
500 UYU3.68407 KWD
1000 UYU7.36814 KWD
2000 UYU14.73628 KWD
5000 UYU36.84070 KWD
10000 UYU73.68140 KWD