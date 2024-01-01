2,000 Uruguayan pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert UYU to BGN at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = лв0.04344 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
UYU to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 UYU to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04360.0449
Low0.04150.0415
Average0.04280.0434
Change4.61%-2.94%
1 UYU to BGN stats

The performance of UYU to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0436 and a 30 day low of 0.0415. This means the 30 day average was 0.0428. The change for UYU to BGN was 4.61.

The performance of UYU to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0449 and a 90 day low of 0.0415. This means the 90 day average was 0.0434. The change for UYU to BGN was -2.94.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 UYU0.04344 BGN
5 UYU0.21718 BGN
10 UYU0.43435 BGN
20 UYU0.86871 BGN
50 UYU2.17177 BGN
100 UYU4.34354 BGN
250 UYU10.85885 BGN
500 UYU21.71770 BGN
1000 UYU43.43540 BGN
2000 UYU86.87080 BGN
5000 UYU217.17700 BGN
10000 UYU434.35400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uruguayan Peso
1 BGN23.02270 UYU
5 BGN115.11350 UYU
10 BGN230.22700 UYU
20 BGN460.45400 UYU
50 BGN1,151.13500 UYU
100 BGN2,302.27000 UYU
250 BGN5,755.67500 UYU
500 BGN11,511.35000 UYU
1000 BGN23,022.70000 UYU
2000 BGN46,045.40000 UYU
5000 BGN115,113.50000 UYU
10000 BGN230,227.00000 UYU