Uruguayan peso to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.043 today, reflecting a -0.454% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.624% increase in value.